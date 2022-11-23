UrduPoint.com

US Border Personnel To Detain Dominican Sugar Products Made By Central Romana - CBP

Published November 23, 2022

US Border Personnel to Detain Dominican Sugar Products Made by Central Romana - CBP

US border personnel will detain sugar products made in the Dominican Republic by the Central Romana Corporation Ltd. due to the possible use of forced labor in their operations, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Wednesday

"Effective November 23, 2022, US Customs and Border Protection personnel at all US ports of entry will detain raw sugar and sugar-based products produced in the Dominican Republic by Central Romana Corporation Limited," CBP said in a statement.

"Effective November 23, 2022, US Customs and Border Protection personnel at all US ports of entry will detain raw sugar and sugar-based products produced in the Dominican Republic by Central Romana Corporation Limited," CBP said in a statement.

CBP explained that it has issued a withhold release order against Central Romana based on information that reasonably indicates the use of forced labor in its operations, the statement said.

CBP identified five of the International Labor Organization's 11 indicators of forced labor during its investigation, including abuse of vulnerability, withholding of wages, abusive working conditions and excessive overtime, the statement added.

The withhold release order demonstrates CBP's commitment to protect human rights and international labor standards and promote a fair and competitive global marketplace, according to the statement.

