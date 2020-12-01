US Border Police Prepare for Battle Against Coronavirus Vaccine Fraud - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Plans by criminal networks to exploit the introduction of coronavirus vaccines and treatments with counterfeits prompted US authorities to expand enforcement efforts to keep supplies safe, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said in a press release.

"Based on current trends and through actionable intelligence, special agents anticipate that criminal organizations will continue to adapt and capitalize on public demand for access to vaccines and treatments as they are developed and approved. With that, the agency expects a surge in illicit attempts to introduce counterfeit versions of approved vaccines into U.

S. and global marketplaces," the release said on Monday.

At least three promising vaccine candidates are expected to receive emergency use authorization from US health authorities in coming weeks and months.

While previous enforcement efforts focused largely on weeding out bogus cures, vaccines will require a secure supply chains requiring technology and a special care to ensure effectiveness when they reach the patient, the release said.

The release also warned consumers not to accept vaccines or therapeutics from unapproved sources.