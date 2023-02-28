Representatives of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have visited the Georgian-Armenian and Azerbaijani-Armenian borders and observed operations at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, the US Embassy in Armenia said on Tuesday

The CBP representatives paid an official visit to Armenia last week to discuss the issues of border security cooperation between the US and Armenia.

"During their visit to Armenia, the CBP officials met with Rustam Badasyan, Chairperson of the (Armenian) State Revenue Committee, and other officials, observed operations at Zvartnots International Airport and the Bagratashen crossings at the Armenian-Georgian border, and visited the Armenia-Azerbaijan border near (the Armenian border village of) Yeraskh," the embassy wrote on social media.

The US diplomatic mission specified that the CBP sought to implement a number of agreements facilitating legal trade and travel, as well as realize joint steps serving that purpose.