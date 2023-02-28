UrduPoint.com

US Border Protection Officials Visit Armenia's Borders With Georgia, Azerbaijan - Embassy

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 11:39 PM

US Border Protection Officials Visit Armenia's Borders With Georgia, Azerbaijan - Embassy

Representatives of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have visited the Georgian-Armenian and Azerbaijani-Armenian borders and observed operations at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, the US Embassy in Armenia said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Representatives of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have visited the Georgian-Armenian and Azerbaijani-Armenian borders and observed operations at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, the US Embassy in Armenia said on Tuesday.

The CBP representatives paid an official visit to Armenia last week to discuss the issues of border security cooperation between the US and Armenia.

"During their visit to Armenia, the CBP officials met with Rustam Badasyan, Chairperson of the (Armenian) State Revenue Committee, and other officials, observed operations at Zvartnots International Airport and the Bagratashen crossings at the Armenian-Georgian border, and visited the Armenia-Azerbaijan border near (the Armenian border village of) Yeraskh," the embassy wrote on social media.

The US diplomatic mission specified that the CBP sought to implement a number of agreements facilitating legal trade and travel, as well as realize joint steps serving that purpose.

Related Topics

Social Media Visit Yerevan Armenia Border Airport

Recent Stories

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

33 minutes ago
 India's GDP Growth to Fall to 7% in 2022-2023 Fina ..

India's GDP Growth to Fall to 7% in 2022-2023 Financial Year - Statistics Minist ..

30 minutes ago
 Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoni ..

Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning

30 minutes ago
 Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

49 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), At ..

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Attaullah Tarar stresses for pol ..

30 minutes ago
 Ukraine Has 'At Times' Asked US for 128 4th Genera ..

Ukraine Has 'At Times' Asked US for 128 4th Generation Fighter Jets - Pentagon O ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.