UrduPoint.com

US Border Protection Reports Record Number Of Migrant Encounters

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2022 | 09:10 AM

US Border Protection Reports Record Number of Migrant Encounters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) There were 233,740 encounters between migrants and US border authorities last month, which is the highest figure for November ever recorded, according to the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The figure is a major increase as compared to November 2021, when CBP reported 174,845 migrant encounters, data released by the border agency on Friday night, shows.

Out of the 233,740 encounters recorded last month, nearly 67,000 involved migrants getting processed for expulsion under Title 42, according to CBP.

On Thursday, the US Senate rejected two measures that would keep in place Title 42 border expulsion policy, which is somewhat limiting the surge of illegal migrants arriving on the US southern border with Mexico.

The US Senate also rejected a second bid to keep Title 42 in place, this time from Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democrat Senator Jon Tester.

The Biden administration has filed an appeal on Tuesday to the US Supreme Court, requesting it to deny a Republican bid to end the Title 42 policy that authorizes expulsions of migrants on the basis of their health status.

The policy was due to expire on Wednesday, December 21, but the Supreme Court is hearing last-minute arguments from the Biden administration, which is asking the top court to end Title 42.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Supreme Court United States Mexico November December Border From Top Court

Recent Stories

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beij ..

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

9 hours ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department t ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department to submit funds' details releas ..

9 hours ago
 Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant de ..

Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths

9 hours ago
 8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

9 hours ago
 Add.Director Land Management suspended over compla ..

Add.Director Land Management suspended over complaints

9 hours ago
 US to Support European Investigations of Nord Stre ..

US to Support European Investigations of Nord Stream Explosions - State Dept.

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.