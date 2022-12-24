US Border Protection Reports Record Number of Migrant Encounters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) There were 233,740 encounters between migrants and US border authorities last month, which is the highest figure for November ever recorded, according to the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The figure is a major increase as compared to November 2021, when CBP reported 174,845 migrant encounters, data released by the border agency on Friday night, shows.

Out of the 233,740 encounters recorded last month, nearly 67,000 involved migrants getting processed for expulsion under Title 42, according to CBP.

On Thursday, the US Senate rejected two measures that would keep in place Title 42 border expulsion policy, which is somewhat limiting the surge of illegal migrants arriving on the US southern border with Mexico.

The US Senate also rejected a second bid to keep Title 42 in place, this time from Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democrat Senator Jon Tester.

The Biden administration has filed an appeal on Tuesday to the US Supreme Court, requesting it to deny a Republican bid to end the Title 42 policy that authorizes expulsions of migrants on the basis of their health status.

The policy was due to expire on Wednesday, December 21, but the Supreme Court is hearing last-minute arguments from the Biden administration, which is asking the top court to end Title 42.