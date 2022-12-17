UrduPoint.com

US Botched Over 1 In 3 Executions In 2022 - Death Penalty Information Center

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) More than a third of executions carried out in the United States in 2022 were bungled as a result of incompetence and defective protocol, among other reasons, the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) said in a report on Friday.

"2022 could be called 'the year of the botched execution' because of the high number of states with failed or bungled executions. Seven of the 20 execution attempts were visibly problematic - an astonishing 35% - as a result of executioner incompetence, failures to follow protocols, or defects in the protocols themselves," the DPIC said.

On July 28, 2022, executioners in Alabama took three hours to set an intravenous (IV) line before putting Joe James Jr.

to death, the longest botched lethal injection execution in US history, the report said.

"Executions were put on hold in Alabama, Tennessee, Idaho, and South Carolina when the states were unable to follow execution protocols. Idaho scheduled an execution without the drugs to carry it out," the DPIC said.

One execution did not occur in Oklahoma because the state did not have custody of the prisoner and had not made arrangements for his transfer before scheduling him to be put to death, the report added.

More Stories From World

