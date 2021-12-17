US Bracing for Attacks on Forces in Iraq as Soleimani Killing Anniversary Nears - Official

The United States is preparing for attacks on forces in Iraq in January, which marks the anniversary of the US assassination of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, a senior administration official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States is preparing for attacks on forces in Iraq in January, which marks the anniversary of the US assassination of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"Since July we've had about five months of calm, the longest period of calm we've had in Iraq I think in three years, we're looking for that to continue but of course we very much anticipate heading into the first part of next year ... there's the anniversary of the Soleimani strike, there's Iraq's government formation process and a few other milestones," the US official said during a conference call. "Some of these attacks might start up again but we of course we're ready for that and prepared."