US Branch Of Russian Diaspora Organization Under FBI Investigation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

US Branch of Russian Diaspora Organization Under FBI Investigation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into the US branch of the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots (KSORS), The Daily Beast reported on Monday, citing sources.

As part of the probe, the FBI has questioned dozens of people associated with the organization, as well as searched their homes and office, the news outlet said.

Though the full extent or the goal of the investigation remains unclear, one source told The Daily Beast that the probe involved "a lot of visits and a lot of questions to members of the community, and I'd say nationwide." Two people questioned last year, in turn, said that investigators were mainly interested in how KSORS handled its funds.

"The questions were formal. Because they were not interested in anything other than the financial side of KSORS. But I had very little interaction with KSORS and did not know anything," one of those questioned told the news outlet.

The FBI refused to comment on the matter to The Daily Beast.

KSORS in the United States consolidates several dozen different groups of compatriots in different states. The organization aims at protecting the legal rights and interests of compatriots, as well as preserving and promoting the Russian language and culture, and strengthening ties of compatriots with Russia.

More Stories From World

