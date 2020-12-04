US Branch of Vitol Energy Group Pays $135Mln to Resolve Bribery Case - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Vitol Inc., the US affiliate of Vitol Energy Group, agreed to pay $135 million to settle charges of bribing public officials in three Latin American nations to win contracts, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Vitol paid bribes to government officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico to win lucrative business contracts and obtain competitive advantages to which they were not fairly entitled," acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme said in the release.

The bribes were paid over a 15-year period. In addition to the $135 million, Vitol also agreed to disgorge more than $12.

7 million to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in a related matter and to pay the CFTC a penalty of $16 million related to trading activity not covered by the deferred by the Justice Department agreement, the release said.

The resolution also includes a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department in connection with a criminal information filed today in the Eastern District of New York charging the company with two counts of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), according to the release.

The Vitol Group is one of the world's largest energy and commodity trading companies.