US, Brazil Agree to Accelerate Trade Talks to Reach Bilateral Deal - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The United States and Brazil have agreed to accelerate trade talks and aim to reach a bilateral agreement this year, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release.

"Both countries agreed to accelerate their ongoing trade dialogue under the Brazil-US Commission on Economic and Trade Relations (ATEC) with a view to concluding in 2020 an agreement on trade rules and transparency, including trade facilitation and good regulatory practices," the release said on Friday.

On April 9, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Brazil Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo held a teleconference call to discuss bilateral trade relations.

A follow up meeting between US and Brazilian officials also took place on April 16 to discuss the implementation of a bilateral trade agenda.