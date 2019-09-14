US, Brazil Establish $100Mln Fund for Amazon Diversity Conservation - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The United States and Brazil have established a $100 million fund for conservation of the Amazon, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo to launch the US-Brazil Strategic Partnership Dialogue in Washington, DC," Ortagus said in a release. "Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Araujo highlighted the establishment of a private sector led $100 million, 11-year impact investment fund for Amazon biodiversity conservation."

The wildfires in the Amazonian region were raging at a record rate this August, raising concerns among scientists and environmentalists.

According to the satellite data, provided by the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research, the wildfire area increased by 82 percent compared to 2018.

Ortagus also said that Pompeo and Araujo discussed boosting the economic relationship between the United States and Brazil.

Pompeo applauded Brazil for its "decisive leadership" in addressing the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, and praised its commitment to co-host the Warsaw Process working group on humanitarian issues and refugees as part of the Ministerial to Advance Peace and Security in the middle East, she added.