US-Brazil Form Working Group to Mine Security Related 'Critical Minerals' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The United States and Brazil established a Critical Minerals Working Group to develop mines and refining techniques needed to supply so called rare earths that are needed for national security, the US State Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The working group intends to support the advancement of bilateral diplomatic engagement and technical cooperation on critical minerals, including: improving critical minerals security in the United States and Brazil, promoting economically viable mining and production streams, stimulating investments, promoting technological innovation, and increasing U.S.-Brazil interconnectivity throughout supply chains for critical minerals," the release said.

Critical materials, often referred to as "rare earths" are needed to manufacture advanced electronic equipment ranging from smart phones to giant telecommunications networks to controls for fifth generation fighter jets such as the F-35 aircraft.

The release made no mention of China, the dominant global supplier of rare earths with Names such as scandium, lithium, cobalt, graphite and manganese.

The United States and other developed nations are looking to diversify their supply chains, given recent trade tensions with China and occasional threats from Beijing to cut off supplies, according to media reports.

In August, the US Energy Department designated $20 million to research rare earths, including extraction techniques from geological and recycled sources. The program will also seek to develop substitute materials with similar or enhanced properties.

The United States and Australia have also announced a similar initiative to lessen reliance on China for critical mineral supplies.