US-Brazil Partnership Dialogue Friday to Focus on Economy, Security - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The first US-Brazil strategic partnership dialogue on Friday will focus on security and the economy, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Tomorrow morning Secretary [Mike] Pompeo will welcome an official delegation from Brazil lead by Foreign Minister [Ernesto Araujo] for the first US-Brazil strategic partnership dialogue between our administrations," Ortagus said.

Ortagus explained that Friday's discussions will focus on supporting democratic governance in the region, pursuing economic prosperity, strengthening security and defense cooperation and promoting peace and the rule of law.

The meeting highlights the high value the United States places on its partnership with Brazil, Ortagus said.

The State Department is hopeful the meeting with enhance cooperation between both countries, Ortagus added.