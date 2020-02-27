(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo discussed by telephone Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's upcoming trip to Miami, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Thursday

"Secretary of State Michael R.

Pompeo spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo regarding the upcoming visit of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to Miami," the release said.

Ortagus pointed out that Pompeo and Araujo highlighted bilateral interests such as improving economic prosperity in the Latin America.

Bolsonaro will visit Miami on March 7-10 where he is reportedly expected to attend a business seminar and push electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. to build a plant in Brazil.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow has said there is a possibility US President Donald Trump will meet with Bolsonaro in Miami.