US, Brazil Will Grow Trade Relationship Beyond $100Bln Annually - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The United States and Brazil are planning to expand their trade partnership, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a news conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo on Friday.

"We are going to grow our trade relationship that already counts for more than $100 billion annually," Pompeo told reporters.

Pompeo also said the United States and Brazil are planning to develop a multi-year bilateral investment project for biodiversity conservation in the Amazon later in September.

The project will be led by the private sector, Pompeo added.