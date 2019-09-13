US, Brazil Will Grow Trade Relationship Beyond $100Bln Annually - Pompeo
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:23 PM
The United States and Brazil are planning to expand their trade partnership, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a news conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo on Friday
"We are going to grow our trade relationship that already counts for more than $100 billion annually," Pompeo told reporters.
Pompeo also said the United States and Brazil are planning to develop a multi-year bilateral investment project for biodiversity conservation in the Amazon later in September.
The project will be led by the private sector, Pompeo added.