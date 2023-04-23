UrduPoint.com

US Breaches Own Freedom Of Speech Pledges By Denying Russian Journalists Visas - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2023 | 06:50 PM

US Breaches Own Freedom of Speech Pledges by Denying Russian Journalists Visas - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) The United States' decision not to issue visas to Russian journalists in time to participate in the work of the UN Security Council are in stark contrast with its pledges to protect freedom of speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"(The US) did something foolish and demonstrated the value of its oaths about protecting freedom of speech, access to information, and so on," Lavrov told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia United States Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand ..

UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

6 minutes ago
 China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate ..

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate at 74.3 pct in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainab ..

Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainable agrifood systems: FAO

2 hours ago
 Key investment in airport infrastructure needed no ..

Key investment in airport infrastructure needed now to meet demand for hydrogen ..

2 hours ago
 ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Hi ..

ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual Intern ..

Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual International Bookseller Conference

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.