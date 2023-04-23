US Breaches Own Freedom of Speech Pledges by Denying Russian Journalists Visas - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) The United States' decision not to issue visas to Russian journalists in time to participate in the work of the UN Security Council are in stark contrast with its pledges to protect freedom of speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"(The US) did something foolish and demonstrated the value of its oaths about protecting freedom of speech, access to information, and so on," Lavrov told reporters.