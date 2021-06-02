UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Brewing Giant Vows 'Biggest Beer Giveaway' To Boost Vaccinations Before July 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:08 PM

US Brewing Giant Vows 'Biggest Beer Giveaway' to Boost Vaccinations Before July 4

The US' biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch, has promised to get the next round of beer for vaccinated adults in a drive to boost vaccination figures to the 70 percent mark before the July 4 Independence Day celebrations, as set out by the White House earlier this year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The US' biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch, has promised to get the next round of beer for vaccinated adults in a drive to boost vaccination figures to the 70 percent mark before the July 4 Independence Day celebrations, as set out by the White House earlier this year.

"Anheuser-Busch, the country's leading brewer, today announced a national campaign with the White House to help meet President Biden's goal of encouraging as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4th," the brewer said in a statement. "When the nation reaches the White House's goal of 70% of adults partially vaccinated, Anheuser-Busch will buy America's next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A[nheuser]-B[usch] product.

"

American adults of 21 and older will have to upload a picture of themselves having a beer in their favorite place to the company's website to receive a free beer on Anheuser-Busch, the statement explained.

Anheuser-Busch's campaign is expected to become the biggest giveaway of beer in history on top of other brewer's commitments, including over $1 billion investment over the next two years in its facilities " to drive economic prosperity in communities across the US," the statement added.

On May 4, US President Joe Biden announced his plan to administer at least one coronavirus injection to 70 percent of adults in the United States and fully inoculate 160 million residents by July 4.

Related Topics

White House Company Buy Independence United States May July Top Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Exhibitions industry helps achieve sustainable eco ..

26 minutes ago

Cases of 24 medical stores sent to drug court

2 minutes ago

Mechanism for Preventing Fighting in Donbas Does N ..

3 minutes ago

HSSC, SSC syllabus reduces to facilitate students: ..

3 minutes ago

3 held for selling firecrackers

3 minutes ago

US Steamship Authority Says Hit By Ransomware Atta ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.