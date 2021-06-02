US Brewing Giant Vows 'Biggest Beer Giveaway' to Boost Vaccinations Before July 4

(@FahadShabbir)

The US' biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch, has promised to get the next round of beer for vaccinated adults in a drive to boost vaccination figures to the 70 percent mark before the July 4 Independence Day celebrations, as set out by the White House earlier this year

"Anheuser-Busch, the country's leading brewer, today announced a national campaign with the White House to help meet President Biden's goal of encouraging as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4th," the brewer said in a statement. "When the nation reaches the White House's goal of 70% of adults partially vaccinated, Anheuser-Busch will buy America's next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A[nheuser]-B[usch] product.

American adults of 21 and older will have to upload a picture of themselves having a beer in their favorite place to the company's website to receive a free beer on Anheuser-Busch, the statement explained.

Anheuser-Busch's campaign is expected to become the biggest giveaway of beer in history on top of other brewer's commitments, including over $1 billion investment over the next two years in its facilities " to drive economic prosperity in communities across the US," the statement added.

On May 4, US President Joe Biden announced his plan to administer at least one coronavirus injection to 70 percent of adults in the United States and fully inoculate 160 million residents by July 4.