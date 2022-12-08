UrduPoint.com

US Briefed Key Partners, Including Ukraine, About Griner Swap

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 09:20 PM

The White House said on Thursday that key partners, including Ukraine, were briefed on the prisoner swap with Russia to free Brittney Griner and were assured that it was "about one thing" only

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The White House said on Thursday that key partners, including Ukraine, were briefed on the prisoner swap with Russia to free Brittney Griner and were assured that it was "about one thing" only.

"We have briefed key partners, including the Ukrainians on this result, so that they too understood that this was about one thing and one thing alone about resolving wrongful detention cases and that there are many other issues that we have not broached with the Russians and would not broach with them out of sync with those partners," a senior administration official said at a press briefing.

More Stories From World

