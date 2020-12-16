US Briefed NATO on Alleged Russian Anti-Satellite Missile Test - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The United States has briefed NATO on the alleged anti-satellite missile test performed by Russia, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Briefed NATO today on this egregious missile test, which directly contradicts Russia's so-called 'commitment' to prevent turning space into a battlefield. If such a weapon is used operationally, it would pollute space and have catastrophic global economic consequences," Billingslea said via Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States' Space Command accused Russia of testing a missile intended to target satellites in orbit. The Space Command shared a news piece on its website saying Russia had tested a direct-ascent anti-satellite (DA-ASAT) missile.

Responding to a similar statement in April, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Pentagon seeks to justify its own anti-satellite missile development by directing such accusations at Moscow.

Both the US and Russia are parties to the Outer Space Treaty, along with China, India, the UK and over 100 other nations, prohibiting the militarization of space.

The treaty does not prohibit countries from developing technology to shoot down their own defunct satellites, with all of the US, Russia, China and India having demonstrated the capability to do so.