US Briefly Delaying Ethiopian, TPLF Sanctions to See if Talks Make Progress - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The US is delaying sanctions against the Ethiopian military and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group in order to leave space for the parties to settle the conflict through talks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday during a press briefing.

"We are briefly delaying plans to roll out sanctions targeting elements aligned with the TPLF and Ethiopian military to allow time and space to see if these AU-led talks can make progress. If they do not seize the opportunity and the parties continue escalating the war, we will move forward with these sanctions, but we are currently leaving space for these talks to continue," Psaki said.

The Biden administration earlier on Friday sanctioned four Eritrean entities and two individuals in connection with the conflict in northern Ethiopia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Eritrea's presence in Ethiopia is prolonging the conflict and is posing a significant obstacle to a cessation of hostilities.