UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Britain, UAE, Saudis Urge 'diplomatic Solutions' On Iran

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:11 AM

US, Britain, UAE, Saudis urge 'diplomatic solutions' on Iran

The United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Monday jointly called for "diplomatic solutions" to ease soaring tensions with Iran

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ):The United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Monday jointly called for "diplomatic solutions" to ease soaring tensions with Iran.

"We call on Iran to halt any further actions which threaten regional stability, and urge diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions," said the statement released by the United States as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi and Emirati leaders.

Related Topics

Iran Saudi United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UN Concerned Over Yemen Escalation After Latest At ..

42 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew, the stagnation of a one-time Ghana pr ..

42 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Handed Over 8 Orphaned Children o ..

42 minutes ago

Consultations on Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meetin ..

45 minutes ago

US Urges Houthis to Adhere to Sweden Deal After At ..

1 minute ago

Rapinoe fires USA into World Cup quarters clash wi ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.