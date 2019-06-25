US, Britain, UAE, Saudis urge 'diplomatic solutions' on Iran

(@imziishan)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ):The United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Monday jointly called for "diplomatic solutions" to ease soaring tensions with Iran.

"We call on Iran to halt any further actions which threaten regional stability, and urge diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions," said the statement released by the United States as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi and Emirati leaders.