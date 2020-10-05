US-British trio win Nobel Medicine Prize for Hepatitis C discovery

Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice together with Briton Michael Houghton won the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, the Nobel jury said

Stockholm (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice together with Briton Michael Houghton won the Nobel Medicine prize on Monday for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, the Nobel jury said.

The three were honoured for their "decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people aroundthe world," the jury said.