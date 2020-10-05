UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-British Trio Win Nobel Medicine Prize For Hepatitis C Discovery

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:07 PM

US-British trio win Nobel Medicine Prize for Hepatitis C discovery

Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice together with Briton Michael Houghton won the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, the Nobel jury said

Stockholm (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice together with Briton Michael Houghton won the Nobel Medicine prize on Monday for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, the Nobel jury said.

The three were honoured for their "decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people aroundthe world," the jury said.

Related Topics

World Cancer

Recent Stories

Infinix Zero 8 – A Highly Anticipated Phone For ..

2 minutes ago

SBP introduces Roshan Digital Account for Overseas ..

20 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi announces AED4.4 million to full ..

25 minutes ago

“Stop pretending that it’s okay”:  Wasim Ak ..

37 minutes ago

UAE announces 932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,287 recove ..

55 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to courageous Kashmiris f ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.