US-British Trio Win Nobel Medicine Prize For Hepatitis C Discovery
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:07 PM
Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice together with Briton Michael Houghton won the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, the Nobel jury said
Stockholm (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice together with Briton Michael Houghton won the Nobel Medicine prize on Monday for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, the Nobel jury said.
The three were honoured for their "decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people aroundthe world," the jury said.