US Broadens Restrictions On 4 Organizations Owned By Cuban Military - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:37 PM

The United States is adding four unnamed Cuban sub-entities to the Cuba Restricted List because they are owned by the Cuban military, the State Department announced in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The United States is adding four unnamed Cuban sub-entities to the Cuba Restricted List because they are owned by the Cuban military, the State Department announced in a press release on Friday.

"The changes take effect today, July 26, as Cuba celebrates more than 60 years since the start of the Cuban Revolution," the release. The State Department neither named the organizations nor indicated what the groups do.

Washington remains committed to ensuring US funds do not directly support Cuba's state security apparatus, which not only violates the human rights of the Cuban people, but also exports this repression to Venezuela to support the government of President Nicolas Maduro, the release said.

The US administration has in recent months been tightening sanctions on Cuba as part of its campaign to oust Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim leader in January.

