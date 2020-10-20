US Broadens Scope of Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Project - State Department

The United States has broadened the scope of its sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to allow for targeting companies that provide services or funding for vessels working on the pipeline project, the State Department said in a notice on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United States has broadened the scope of its sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to allow for targeting companies that provide services or funding for vessels working on the pipeline project, the State Department said in a notice on Tuesday.

"Such activities subject to sanctions pursuant to PEESA (the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019) or other authorities may include, but are not limited to, providing services or facilities for upgrades or installation of equipment for those vessels, or funding for upgrades or installation of equipment for those vessels," the State Department said in updated guidance on its website.