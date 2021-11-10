US Brokers Deal With COVAX to Deliver J&J Vaccines to People in Conflict Zones - Blinken

The United States has brokered an agreement between Johnson & Johnson and the COVAX vaccine-sharing program to facilitate the delivery of J&J COVID-19 shots to those living in conflict zones, State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"I am pleased to announce that the US government has brokered a deal between J&J and COVAX to facilitate delivery of J&J vaccines to people living in conflict zones," he said.