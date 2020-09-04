UrduPoint.com
US Brokers Economic Accord Between Serbia, Kosovo In Hopes To Achieve Peace

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The leaders of Serbia and the partially-recognized republic of Kosovo have agreed to normalize economic ties as part of a non-binding US-brokered agreement that aims to achieve peace between the two Balkan nations, US President Donald Trump said during a signing ceremony at the White House on Friday.

"Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalization," Trump said. "My administration proposed a new way of bridging the divide by focusing on job creation and economic growth."

Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti were in Washington for a two-day summit to discuss bilateral issues.

Vucic said the economic agreement signed at the White House is a huge step forward for Serbia and Kosovo, but he also mentioned, without getting into detail, that there are still many differences to resolve and many items in the agreement that were not discussed in Washington this week.

On Thursday, Vucic said that the recognition of Kosovo by Serbia would not be on the agenda for the two-day meetings.

According to Serbian Labor Minister Zoran Djordjevic, the parties discussed infrastructure projects, trade, and free flow of goods, capital and people.

Hoti added that he hopes this agreement to normalize economic ties will lead to full normalization of bilateral relations and mutual recognization between both countries.

Serbia and Kosovo also made some commitments in the middle East.

Trump said Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalize ties and to establish diplomatic relations. Serbia committed to move its embassy to Jerusalem in July and to open a commercial office in Israeli city this month, Trump said.

Trump said he looks forward to visiting Serbia and Kosovo sometime in the not too distant future.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.

