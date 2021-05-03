UrduPoint.com
US, Brunei Discuss ASEAN Role in Resolving Myanmar Crisis - State Dept.

The US and Brunei top diplomats discussed the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in resolving the crisis in Myanmar, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Monday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministerial in London," Price said. "[They] reaffirmed our countries' longstanding friendship and cooperation and discussed issues of shared concern and priority, including economic ties, regional security, and human rights.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister II Erywan also discussed ASEAN's role in resolving the crisis in Burma."

Price said the US secretary of state called on ASEAN to hold the Myanmar military junta accountable to the consensus plan.

Blinken also noted the United States' commitment to the "centrality" of ASEAN and its role in the regional architecture, Price added.

Hundreds of civilians have died in shootings by Myanmar police and military since the February 1 coup, which overthrew the nation's democratically elected government.

