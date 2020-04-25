US Budget Deficit to Reach $3.7Trln in April-June Quarter - Congress Budget Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Economic recession and unprecedented government spending will drive the US national deficit to a record $3.7 trillion, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in its latest forecast on Friday.

"The federal budget deficit is projected to be $3.7 trillion. Federal debt held by the public is projected to be 101 percent of GDP by the end of the fiscal year," the CBO said.

By the end of June 2020, the entire US economy will be 12 percent smaller than it was at the beginning of April - shrinking at an annual rate of more than 40 percent during the three-month period - with the unemployment rate of about 14 percent of the nation's workforce, the release added.

Following the second-quarter contraction, CBO predicted the economy would begin making up some lost ground, growing 5.4 percent in the third quarter and 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

The CBO also forecast that the economy would be saddled with double-digit unemployment throughout nearly all of 2021, with the jobless rate at 9.5 percent by the end of the Calendar year.