Open Menu

U.S. Budget Deficit Up 23 Pct In Fiscal Year 2023 Amid Rising Interest Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM

U.S. budget deficit up 23 pct in fiscal year 2023 amid rising interest rates

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The U.S. Federal government recorded a budget deficit of nearly 1.7 trillion Dollars in fiscal year 2023, which ended in September, up 23.2 percent from the previous fiscal year, the Treasury Department reported Friday.

The huge deficit came as revenue fell by 457 billion dollars from a year ago to reach 4.4 trillion dollars, while expenses decreased by just 137 billion dollars to 6.1 trillion dollars, according to the department's Final Monthly Treasury Statement.

The latest budget shortfall has added to the already ballooning U.

S. debt, which now stands at a staggering 33.6 trillion dollars.

Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to addressing the U.S. long-term fiscal challenges, noted that U.S. deficits are mainly caused by aging baby-boom generation, rising healthcare costs, and "a tax system that does not bring in enough money to pay for what the government has promised its citizens," adding that the COVID-19 crisis has "accelerated an already unsustainable fiscal trajectory."

Related Topics

Budget Money September From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

16 minutes ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

22 minutes ago
 If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

24 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, W ..

41 minutes ago
Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with U ..

Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with UAE to US$1bn, say Kazakh Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 ..

Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago

More Stories From World