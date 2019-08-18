UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Budgeted Funds For Missiles Year Before Leaving INF - Russian Defense Minister Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 12:20 PM

US Budgeted Funds for Missiles Year Before Leaving INF - Russian Defense Minister Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Funds for development of medium and short-range missiles were included in the US budget almost a year before it withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

"In fact, eight months, almost a year before this decision [withdrawal from the INF] was made, the [US] budget had included funds for the development of such missile. These funds were approved, allocated and aimed at starting the development of such missiles," Shoigu said in an interview with Rossiya 24 tv channel.

The INF came to an end on August 2 after the United States repeatedly accused Russia of breaching the INF, a claim denied by Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Budget Nuclear United States August Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

12 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

12 hours ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

12 hours ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.