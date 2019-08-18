US Budgeted Funds for Missiles Year Before Leaving INF - Russian Defense Minister Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Funds for development of medium and short-range missiles were included in the US budget almost a year before it withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

"In fact, eight months, almost a year before this decision [withdrawal from the INF] was made, the [US] budget had included funds for the development of such missile. These funds were approved, allocated and aimed at starting the development of such missiles," Shoigu said in an interview with Rossiya 24 tv channel.

The INF came to an end on August 2 after the United States repeatedly accused Russia of breaching the INF, a claim denied by Moscow.