US Budgets $14.5Mln to Scale-Up Research on Direct Air Carbon Removal - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The US earmarked an additional $14.5 million to boost efforts aimed at developing large-scale direct-air-capture (DAC) processes to extract carbon from the atmosphere, the latest in a series of investments to fight climate change using the nascent technology, the Energy Department said on Tuesday.

"DAC is considered a growing and necessary field that still requires significant investments to create a cost-effective and economically viable technology that can be deployed at scale in the commercial CO2 market," the department said in a press release.

Carbon dioxide removal is an important tool that can help address hard to decarbonize industries such as planes, ships, and farming equipment on the US path to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, according to the release.

Plans call for separated CO2 to either be permanently sequestered deep underground or converted into products, the release added.

Previous US investments to research the technology include $24 million in March, $12 million in June, $24 million in August and $21 million in September, according to earlier Energy Department announcements.