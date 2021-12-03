US Budgets $35Mln for 12 Research Projects to Reduce Methane Emissions - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Twelve projects focused on developing technologies to cut methane emissions from oil, gas and coal production will receive $35 million over the next three years, the Energy Department said on Thursday.

"Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that is more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide," Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a press release. "By creating new technologies, we are working to mitigate climate change and minimize the cost of methane abatement."

Funding for the program will be released in two stages spanning a total of three years, with the first tranche focused on lab-based testing and the second stage for field-tests, according to the release.

The program focuses on three sources of methane emissions: engines powered by natural gas, flares from oil and gas wells, and emissions from coal mine shafts, the release said.

Examples of the 12 projects cited in the release include $1.5 million for Colorado State University to develop hardware that sends engine exhaust to a turbocharger to burn off excess methane.

In addition, the University of Michigan will receive $2.9 million to help develop a new flare system, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology will receive $2 million to develop a low-cost copper-based catalyst to reduce methane emissions from coal mines.