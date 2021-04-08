UrduPoint.com
US Budgets $35Mln To Research Ways To Cut Methane In Fossil Fuel Production - Energy Dept.

Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:54 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) A United States' research effort with $35 million in new funding will attempt to reduce methane emissions from oil and gas wells, coal mines and engines powered with natural gas, the US Energy Department said on Thursday.

"Methane is the second-largest source of greenhouse gases, many times more potent than carbon dioxide - that's why it's crucial we develop solutions to decrease these emissions at their source," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a press release announcing the effort.

The $35 million effort, led by the Energy Department's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), will attempt to develop technology to cut methane from oil and gas wells that burn off excess methane and reduce methane in coal mines, the release said.

In addition, the project seeks technology to cut methane in the exhaust from natural gas-fired engines used to drive compressors, generate electricity and increasingly power ships, the release added.

The program targets methane output from more than 50,000 engines, 300,000 flares and 250 mine shafts, according to the release.

