US Budgets $36Mln for 'Next Generation' Coronavirus Vaccine Research - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Three US academic institutions will receive grants totaling $36.3 million to develop vaccines against multiple coronaviruses that threaten to cause future pandemics, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday.

"These new awards are designed to look ahead and prepare for the next generation of coronaviruses with pandemic potential," National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said in a press release. NIAID is part of the NIH.

The awards will fund vaccine research for a diverse family of coronaviruses, with a Primary focus on potential pandemic-causing pathogens such as the virus responsible for COVID-19, the release said.

The new awards build on the $1.2 billion investment NIAID has made in coronavirus vaccine research since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including multiple projects in pan-coronavirus vaccine research, the release added.

The grants will fund research at the University of Wisconsin, Duke University and the Brigham and Women's Hospital, according to the release.