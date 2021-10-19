UrduPoint.com

US Budgets $40Mln To Research Grid-Scale Storage Of Solar Power - Energy Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

US Budgets $40Mln to Research Grid-Scale Storage of Solar Power - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The US government will fund 40 projects with grants totaling $40 million to develop the next generation of technologies to convert sunlight to electricity and store the power for extended periods, the Department of Energy said on Tuesday.

"We are laser focused on deploying more solar power and developing more cost-effective technologies to decarbonize our electricity system," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a press release. "The 40 projects announced today - led by universities and private industry across the country - is an investment in the next generation of innovations that will strengthen the nation's solar capacity and enhance our grid resilience."

The effort includes three projects to develop long-duration thermal energy storage, which can store and deliver at least ten hours of electricity whenever it is needed, the release said.

Concentrated solar thermal power (CSP), as opposed to photovoltaic panels that make electricity directly from sunlight, captures heat from sunlight and uses that heat to generate electricity or to support carbon free industrial processes, the release said.

Thirteen projects will develop technologies that can enable CSP plants to operate at very high temperatures, which are necessary to produce fuels and industrial chemicals, the release added.

The grants will also fund three research projects with the goal of extending the life of a typical photovoltaic panel from 30 to 50 years, according to the release.

Related Topics

Electricity From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about preparations for Li ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about preparations for Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival

16 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates Specific Learning Disability Centr ..

ERC inaugurates Specific Learning Disability Centre at Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp

16 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India, Pakistan and Singapore at Ex ..

1 hour ago
 Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on U ..

Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on UAE Government Portal‎

2 hours ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.