US Budgets $61Bln For 99 Nuclear Projects In Quest For Carbon-Free Power - Energy Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:28 AM

The United States plans to invest $61 billion to research advanced nuclear technology to expand the nation's biggest source of carbon-free power, part of a Biden administration goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2035, the US Energy Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The United States plans to invest $61 billion to research advanced nuclear technology to expand the nation's biggest source of carbon-free power, part of a Biden administration goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2035, the US Energy Department said on Tuesday.

"Nuclear power provides a fifth of America's overall electricity and more than half of our zero-emissions energy, making it a key part of our clean energy future," the release said. "To realize nuclear's full potential, more research and development is needed to ensure the creation and operation of cost-effective nuclear power and to establish new methods for securely transporting, storing and disposing of spent nuclear fuel waste," the Energy Department said in a press release.

The $61 billion package includes $48.8 billion for 69 university-led projects in 27 states to develop technology needed to expand nuclear power capabilities, especially by developing new methods for isolating, immobilizing and storing nuclear waste, the release said.

Another 24 university-led projects will receive $5.9 million for research to improve nuclear reactor infrastructure with a focus on safety and performance upgrades for 25 university research reactors, the release added.

The remainder will fund research on advanced materials manufacturing and digital instrumentation needed to support advanced nuclear reactors, according to the release.

