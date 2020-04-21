UrduPoint.com
US Building Missile Defense Systems Aimed At Rogue States, Russia, China - Pentagon

Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:29 PM

The United States is building regional missile defense systems to address rogue states as well as Russia and China, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Missile Defense Policy Robert Soofer said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The United States is building regional missile defense systems to address rogue states as well as Russia and China, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Missile Defense Policy Robert Soofer said on Tuesday.

"The defenses that we are building in the regional context are meant to address not only rogue states but also China and Russia. And it's in the contexts of their access of aerial denial and anti-access capabilities," Soofer said. "If we end up in a conflict either in Europe or in Asia, the objective of Russia or China will be to deny us access, to keep us from reinforcing our allies. We need to overcome that strategy."

