US Building Up Military-Biological Potential - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 07:36 PM

The United States is building up its military-biological potential, taking advantage of gaps in international legislation, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said Wednesday at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States is building up its military-biological potential, taking advantage of gaps in international legislation, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said Wednesday at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Using gaps in international legislation, the US administration is consistently building up its military biological potential in various regions of the world," he said.

Citing data from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Kirillov noted that today the Pentagon controlled 336 laboratories in 30 states outside national jurisdiction.

"Only in the territories bordering with Russia and China, there are about 60 facilities that have been modernized since 2005 at the expense of the US Defense Department," the general emphasized.

