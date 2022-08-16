US Building Up Strike Potential in Asia-Pacific Region- Russian Armed Forces General Staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The United States is building up its strike potential in the Asia-Pacific region, exploring the possibility of deploying ballistic missiles there, First Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Lieutenant General Viktor Poznikhir said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon is rapidly increasing the size of its grouping in the Asia-Pacific region, with the number amouning to 400,000 people, Poznikhir said on Tuesday at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

"Its strike potential is increasing. The possibility of deploying medium-range ballistic missiles to the territory of Asian states, primarily to Japan, is being worked out," the official added.