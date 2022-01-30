UrduPoint.com

US Builds 'Honest Dialogue' With Taliban - Special Envoy For Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US Builds 'Honest Dialogue' With Taliban - Special Envoy for Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Washington is building "some productive relationships" and "an honest dialogue" with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in Afghanistan, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, said on Saturday.

"On the matter of trust, what I would tell you is that I do think we are building some productive relationships and an honest dialogue with members of the Taliban," West said in an interview with Afghan TOLO news.

However, some issues remain, in particular regarding women's rights, and more work on them is needed, the envoy noted.

"On certain issues, yes, we are developing a greater candor and honesty with one another.

I think our conversation regarding terrorism is also more honest than it was before," he added.

The US and international community are also working to allocate funds for the educational sector in Afghanistan, but, in return, they expect educational institutions of all levels to be open to girls and women across country.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering an economic disarray and food shortages that push the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban amid widespread violation of human rights, including the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

