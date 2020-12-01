UrduPoint.com
US, Bulgaria Senior Military Officials Discuss Plans For Bilateral Drills In 2021 - EUCOM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Senior military officials from the United States and Bulgaria held virtual talks to discuss plans for joint exercises and training next year, as well as their Defense Cooperation agreement, US European Command (EUCOM) said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Senior military officials from US European Command (USEUCOM) and Bulgaria's Deputy Chief of Defense conducted the 21st US-Bulgaria Joint Commission on Nov. 25 to discuss the Defense Cooperation Agreement implementation, as well as bilateral training and exercises in 2021," the release said.

The forum was co-chaired by Bulgaria's Deputy Chief of Defense, Air Force Lt. Gen. Tsanko Stoykov and USEUCOM's Deputy Director of Partnering, Security Cooperation and Missile Defense, US Air Force Brig.

Gen. Jessica Meyeraan.

Stoykov spoke from Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense in Sofia, while Meyeraan joined the talks from from the US four-star combatant command headquarters in Stuttgart.

"Within the legal framework of the US-Bulgaria Defense Cooperation Agreement and Implementing Agreements, the two senior military officials led discussions covering a full spectrum of issues ranging from military operations, exercises and logistics to environmental, legal and taxation issues," the release said.

The 20th US-Bulgaria Joint Commission took place in November 2019 in Sofia, according to the EUCOM.

