US, Bulgaria to Devise 10-Year Plan for Black Sea Military Cooperation - Joint Statements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The United States is eager to provide Bulgaria broader access to its high-end military technologies and eyes a ten-year roadmap for defense cooperation in the Black Sea region, US President Donald Trump and Bulgaria Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in joint statements.

"We commit to pursuing additional defense technology and industry partnerships in areas that are critical to regional defense and deterrence, including by continuing to facilitate access to high-end defense technologies and armaments that the United States deems available," the two leaders said in a joint statement after meeting in Washington on Monday.

Another document, a joint statement on the strategic partnership framework between the two countries, envisaged a roadmap to advance bilateral defense cooperation to counter maritime, cyber and hybrid threats in the Black Sea region over the next decade.

"This ten-year roadmap will support Bulgaria's modernization efforts through the provision of security assistance, facilitating access to advanced US defense technology and expanding the scope of military exercises, engagements, and training to bolster further our interoperability and respective capabilities," the joint statement on the strategic partnership framework said.

The United States has praised Bulgaria for the recent purchase of eight US F-16 fighter aircraft and for its commitment to increase defense spending to 2 percent of GDP in line with the common NATO policy.