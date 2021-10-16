US Businesses Do Not Raise Sanctions Issue During Talks With Russian Delegation - Overchuk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) US business representatives did not raise the issue of sanctions imposed against Russia during talks with the Russian delegation, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"They did not raise it (this question) directly," Overchuk said after conducting talks with the US business community and authorities earlier on Friday.

Overchuk said US companies are interested in cooperation with Russia and increasingly want to work in the country, adding that they have a very positive view on engagement with Russia.