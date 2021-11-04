UrduPoint.com

US Businesses Face Jan 4 Deadline To Get Workers Vaccinated

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 06:58 PM

Strict rules intended to push tens of millions of American workers into receiving vaccines against Covid-19 will come into effect on January 4 of next year, President Joe Biden's administration announced Thursday

The mandates targeting businesses with more than 100 employees as well as health care workers and Federal contractors represent the most aggressive steps Washington has taken thus far against the virus and its Delta variant, which has hobbled the country's economic recovery in recent months.

"The single consistent deadline across all three requirements is January 4, 2022," when any employee covered by the requirement must either receive their final vaccination dose or submit to at least weekly Covid-19 testing, a senior administration official said.

Biden announced the mandate in September amid growing concern over the country's flagging vaccination rate, leaving federal agencies to finalize the rules that have already attracted criticism from the Republican opposition and some industry groups.

The regulations will affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce, the senior administration official said, and join mandates announced by major employers in the country as well as some states.

"The bottom line is vaccination requirements work," the official said, predicting the rules would "lead (to) millions of Americans getting vaccinated, protecting workers, saving lives, strengthening our economy and helping to accelerate our path out of this pandemic."

