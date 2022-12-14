US businesses pump investment into Africa at Biden summit

President Joe Biden was set Wednesday to lay out a long-term commitment to African leaders as US companies announced more than $2 billion led by technology deals for a continent where China has become a top player.

Biden will deliver an address on Africa to some 49 leaders who have gathered in Washington for the continent-wide summit, the first held by a US president since Barack Obama in 2014.

The White House said Biden will give details on some $55 billion in support for Africa over the next few years, which will include climate initiatives and training of health workers.

Biden is also expected to offer US support for a greater role for the African Union, including a permanent berth in the Group of 20 club of major economies.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday warned African leaders that both China and Russia were "destabilizing" the continent, Beijing through mega-contracts that he said lack transparency.