UrduPoint.com

US Businesses Pump Investment Into Africa At Biden Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 10:32 PM

US businesses pump investment into Africa at Biden summit

President Joe Biden was set Wednesday to lay out a long-term commitment to African leaders as US companies announced more than $2 billion led by technology deals for a continent where China has become a top player.

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden was set Wednesday to lay out a long-term commitment to African leaders as US companies announced more than $2 billion led by technology deals for a continent where China has become a top player.

Biden will deliver an address on Africa to some 49 leaders who have gathered in Washington for the continent-wide summit, the first held by a US president since Barack Obama in 2014.

The White House said Biden will give details on some $55 billion in support for Africa over the next few years, which will include climate initiatives and training of health workers.

Biden is also expected to offer US support for a greater role for the African Union, including a permanent berth in the Group of 20 club of major economies.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday warned African leaders that both China and Russia were "destabilizing" the continent, Beijing through mega-contracts that he said lack transparency.

Related Topics

Africa Barack Obama Technology Russia China Washington White House Beijing Austin Top Billion

Recent Stories

US to Sanction Russian Tycoon Potanin, His Compani ..

US to Sanction Russian Tycoon Potanin, His Companies - Reports

46 seconds ago
 Biden Declares Day of Remembrance of 2012 Sandy Ho ..

Biden Declares Day of Remembrance of 2012 Sandy Hook School Shooting

47 seconds ago
 Turkish Military Drone Bayraktar Kizilelma Makes M ..

Turkish Military Drone Bayraktar Kizilelma Makes Maiden Flight

49 seconds ago
 Senator Zarqa Suhrawardy calls on AJK President; d ..

Senator Zarqa Suhrawardy calls on AJK President; discusses deteriorating human r ..

56 seconds ago
 KP assembly's committee directs to activate commun ..

KP assembly's committee directs to activate community schools

8 minutes ago
 LHC orders action against police officials for kee ..

LHC orders action against police officials for keeping three persons in illegal ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.