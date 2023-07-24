US Businesses See Less Chance of Recession Through 2024 - NABE Survey

US businesses are experiencing not only higher sales and profits but also lower employee wages for the first time in two years, boosting hopes that the country may avoid an economic slowdown, the National Association for Business Economics said in a survey published Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) US businesses are experiencing not only higher sales and profits but also lower employee wages for the first time in two years, boosting hopes that the country may avoid an economic slowdown, the National Association for business Economics said in a survey published Monday.

"A majority of panelists is more confident about the economy over the next year as they see the probability of a recession diminishing," Carlos Herrera, chair of the NABE Business Conditions Survey, said in the survey conducted from June 30 to July 12.

NABE said for the first time since 2021, a majority of respondents � 53% � report that wages at their firms were unchanged in Q2 2023.

It added that the 47% that reported rising wages was significantly lower than the 63% in the April survey.

NABE arrived at the conclusion after noting that 71% of respondents to its survey � almost three quarters of the number that participated � reported the probability of a US recession in the next 12 months at 50% or less.

Respondents also reported continued improvement in sales at their firms over the past three months compared to the previous three, the NABE report said.

They reported continued improvement in profit margins for the second quarter and lower material costs as well for April, NABE reported.