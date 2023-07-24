Open Menu

US Businesses See Less Chance Of Recession Through 2024 - NABE Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 07:26 PM

US Businesses See Less Chance of Recession Through 2024 - NABE Survey

US businesses are experiencing not only higher sales and profits but also lower employee wages for the first time in two years, boosting hopes that the country may avoid an economic slowdown, the National Association for Business Economics said in a survey published Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) US businesses are experiencing not only higher sales and profits but also lower employee wages for the first time in two years, boosting hopes that the country may avoid an economic slowdown, the National Association for business Economics said in a survey published Monday.

"A majority of panelists is more confident about the economy over the next year as they see the probability of a recession diminishing," Carlos Herrera, chair of the NABE Business Conditions Survey, said in the survey conducted from June 30 to July 12.

NABE said for the first time since 2021, a majority of respondents � 53% � report that wages at their firms were unchanged in Q2 2023.

It added that the 47% that reported rising wages was significantly lower than the 63% in the April survey.

NABE arrived at the conclusion after noting that 71% of respondents to its survey � almost three quarters of the number that participated � reported the probability of a US recession in the next 12 months at 50% or less.

Respondents also reported continued improvement in sales at their firms over the past three months compared to the previous three, the NABE report said.

They reported continued improvement in profit margins for the second quarter and lower material costs as well for April, NABE reported.

Related Topics

Business April May June July From Employment

Recent Stories

Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain ..

Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain

4 minutes ago
 PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cam ..

PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cameras

4 minutes ago
 Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Ma ..

Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi for immediate drainage of rai ..

13 minutes ago
 PPP has not received any proposal regarding interi ..

PPP has not received any proposal regarding interim PM's nomination: Kundi

13 minutes ago
 Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

22 minutes ago
Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senat ..

Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senate

22 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer T ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar calls on NA Speaker

22 minutes ago
 MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing N ..

MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing New Variants and Expanding Mark ..

34 minutes ago
 Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling ..

Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling Cuban Migrants to EU

33 minutes ago
 Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiw ..

Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiwan - Defense Ministry

8 minutes ago
 Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean Kin ..

Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean King Cup

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World