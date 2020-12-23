UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Businesses Want Sanctions On Russia To Stop - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:53 PM

US Businesses Want Sanctions on Russia to Stop - Lavrov

A vast majority of American entrepreneurs want to do business with Russia without any barriers of sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) A vast majority of American entrepreneurs want to do business with Russia without any barriers of sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The US Department of Commerce has published a list of 45 Russian companies with ties to the military that will be barred from buying US technologies. Russia has threatened to respond in kind.

"The recent contacts within the US-Russia Business Council showed that a vast majority of business people were dissatisfied with this state of affairs and were genuinely interested in stopping this trend so that we could return to normal, mutually beneficial economic relations," Lavrov said.

The Russian diplomat, who spoke to reporters after a meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said that US restrictions on business with Russia were hurting US entrepreneurs.

Related Topics

Business Russia Threatened Commerce From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler amends decision to re-organise UoS

11 minutes ago

Textiles become first sector to recover from virus ..

34 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz happy over warm welcome in Mardan by ..

43 minutes ago

PM directs relevant authorities to speed up work o ..

46 minutes ago

PPP govt looting people for decades: Ali Zaidi

3 minutes ago

Policeman injured in firing by drug pusher in isla ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.