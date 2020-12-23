US Businesses Want Sanctions on Russia to Stop - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) A vast majority of American entrepreneurs want to do business with Russia without any barriers of sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The US Department of Commerce has published a list of 45 Russian companies with ties to the military that will be barred from buying US technologies. Russia has threatened to respond in kind.

"The recent contacts within the US-Russia Business Council showed that a vast majority of business people were dissatisfied with this state of affairs and were genuinely interested in stopping this trend so that we could return to normal, mutually beneficial economic relations," Lavrov said.

The Russian diplomat, who spoke to reporters after a meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said that US restrictions on business with Russia were hurting US entrepreneurs.