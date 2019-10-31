US Businessman Arrested for Selling Dual-Use Items to Libya - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The US authorities arrested a businessman in the state of Florida who was indicted for violating export control laws by sending goods with both civilian and military uses to Libya, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"[Peter] Sotis was charged with smuggling, conspiracy to violate and attempted violation of the IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act] and the EAR [Export Administration Regulations] by transferring dual-use goods, that is, articles that have both civilian and military application, for export to Libya without the required Department of Commerce license," the release said.

Sotis owned Add Helium, a scuba diving company based in the city of Fort Lauderdale, the release said.

Court documents indicated that Sotis and a co-defendant at Add Helium transferred four rebreathers, which were controlled under the EAR for national security reasons, to a shipping company for export to Libya after being informed by a Commerce Department agent that the items could not be exported while a license determination was pending, according to the release.

A rebreather is a device that absorbs the carbon dioxide of a scuba diver's exhaled breath to permit the rebreathing (recycling) of each breath.

The technology produces no bubbles, thereby concealing the diver's activities from those on the surface, and allowing a diver to stay underwater longer compared to divers using normal diving equipment.