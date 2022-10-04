UrduPoint.com

US, By UN Resolution On Referenda, Interferes In Countries' Affairs - Pyongyang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:30 AM

US, by UN Resolution on Referenda, Interferes in Countries' Affairs - Pyongyang

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The North Korean Foreign Ministry believes the United States is interfering in the internal affairs of independent countries by introducing a resolution on the non-recognition of referenda in Donbas and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

"On September 30, the UN Security Council voted on an anti-Russian resolution submitted by the United States...

in order to maintain an uncontested 'unipolar world', the United States interferes in the internal affairs of independent states and infringes on their legitimate rights, abusing the UN Security Council," a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official said in a statement.

Russia vetoed in the UN Security Council a draft resolution by the United States and Albania that does not recognize referenda in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

