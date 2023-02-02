UrduPoint.com

US Bypasses Bans On Work Of Embassy In Moscow By Hiring Over 130 Non-US Citizens - Antonov

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 02:30 AM

US Bypasses Bans on Work of Embassy in Moscow by Hiring Over 130 Non-US Citizens - Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday that Washington is circumventing limitations on work of the US embassy in Moscow by hiring over 130 staff who are not US citizens.

"Today, by the way, it is obvious that the Americans do not fully comply with the Russian restrictions. They are trying to circumvent them.

According to official information only, there are more than 130 so-called administrative staff at the US embassy today who are not US citizens," Antonov said in a televised appearance on Russian broadcaster Channel One.

The ambassador added that this is of the reasons why "we cannot get rid of shortage in our personnel." He said that these are communication specialists, electricians, mechanics, drivers, carpenters, the kind of personnel that are required "to keep the offices and living quarters of Russian diplomatic missions in good condition."

