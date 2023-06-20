US C-130, Canadian P8 Poseidon Searching for Missing Titanic Submersible - Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) A US Coast Guard C-130 crew, assisted by a Canadian P8 Poseidon aircraft, is looking for a missing tourist submarine with an unknown number of people on board seeking to view the Titanic wreck, the First Coast Guard District announced in a statement on Monday.

"A USCG C-130 crew is searching for an overdue Canadian research submarine approximately 900 miles off Cape Cod," the statement posted on Twitter said. "Rescue Coordination Center Halifax is assisting with a P8 Poseidon aircraft in the search. The P8 has underwater detection capabilities."

OceanGate Expeditions, a US firm deploying submersibles for deep sea expeditions, said in a statement on Monday that it is trying to re-establish contact with one of its vessels that went missing during an expedition to the wreckage site of the Titanic.

The company said it was "deeply thankful" for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in the efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.

The company did not reveal how many people were on board the submersible and whether there were any tourists among them.

Earlier on Monday, the Boston Coast Guard has said that it was undertaking an operation to locate a tourist submarine with an unknown number of people on board in the vicinity of the Titanic wreckage after the vessel went missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Titanic, the largest luxury ship in the beginning of the twentieth century, struck an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on April 15, 1912, and sunk in the Atlantic. The incident resulted in the death of more than 1,500 passengers and crew.

The Titanic wreck is located about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of 2.5 miles.