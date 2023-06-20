UrduPoint.com

US C-130, Canadian P8 Poseidon Searching For Missing Titanic Submersible - Coast Guard

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US C-130, Canadian P8 Poseidon Searching for Missing Titanic Submersible - Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) A US Coast Guard C-130 crew, assisted by a Canadian P8 Poseidon aircraft, is looking for a missing tourist submarine with an unknown number of people on board seeking to view the Titanic wreck, the First Coast Guard District announced in a statement on Monday.

"A USCG C-130 crew is searching for an overdue Canadian research submarine approximately 900 miles off Cape Cod," the statement posted on Twitter said. "Rescue Coordination Center Halifax is assisting with a P8 Poseidon aircraft in the search. The P8 has underwater detection capabilities."

OceanGate Expeditions, a US firm deploying submersibles for deep sea expeditions, said in a statement on Monday that it is trying to re-establish contact with one of its vessels that went missing during an expedition to the wreckage site of the Titanic.

The company said it was "deeply thankful" for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in the efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.

The company did not reveal how many people were on board the submersible and whether there were any tourists among them.

Earlier on Monday, the Boston Coast Guard has said that it was undertaking an operation to locate a tourist submarine with an unknown number of people on board in the vicinity of the Titanic wreckage after the vessel went missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Titanic, the largest luxury ship in the beginning of the twentieth century, struck an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on April 15, 1912, and sunk in the Atlantic. The incident resulted in the death of more than 1,500 passengers and crew.

The Titanic wreck is located about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of 2.5 miles.

Related Topics

Century Canada Twitter Company Halifax Southampton Boston New York SITE April From Government

Recent Stories

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

36 minutes ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

43 minutes ago
 Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: U ..

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: US

43 minutes ago
 UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimag ..

UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimagined’ in Seoul

57 minutes ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

52 minutes ago
 Pakistani products attract visitors at SCO expo

Pakistani products attract visitors at SCO expo

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.